Donald Ray Erickson, 84, Kokomo, passed away at 7:10 pm Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born February 15, 1935, in Howard County, the son of the late Charles A. & Clella H. (Meeks) Erickson. On March 10, 1956, in Kokomo, he married Wuanita Emry, and she survives.
Donald served with the United States Navy. He retired in 1987 from Haynes-Stellite after 32 years of service. After retirement, he worked for Hollingsworth Saw Mill, retiring after 23 years. He loved working in his woodshop where he would make different things, including wooden tool boxes that he donated to We Care. Donald loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, going to their ballgames and other activities, and working on wood projects together. He also enjoyed visiting antique shows, and watching Western’s on T.V.
Along with his wife Wuanita, Donald is survived by his children, Sandra (Tom) Nolder, Margaret (Steve) Wright, Michael (Angela) Erickson, and Edward Erickson; grandchildren, Amber (Kirk) Smith, Autumn (Ryan) Howell, Stephanie Merricks, Steven (Olivia) Wright, Tyler Erickson (Christa Sheppard), Alisha Erickson, Braden Erickson, Tara (Shane) Everling, and Kyle Erickson; great-grandchildren, Lexi Everling, and baby girl Smith due in February; siblings, Everett (Sharon) Erickson, and Marilyn Brown; and his grand-dogs, Scrappy, Snickers, Remi, Aspen, Rascal, Reggie, PJ, Penny, Dixie, and Summer.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; son, Donald Andrew Erickson; and siblings, John Erickson, and Virginia Mundy.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Mike Alley officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5-8 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
