Donald P. Mutchler Jr., 64 of Tipton died Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Seton Specialty Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born in Rochester, Indiana on August 13, 1956 to Donald & Jerry (Hayden) Mutchler Sr. Don married Patti Thomas on October 18, 2013, and she survives.
Don was a machine repair specialist at the Chrysler Plant in Kokomo. He enjoyed riding his Harley and traveling. He was a member on the executive Board of the UAW. Memberships include the Tipton Moose Lodge where he served as treasurer, and he was a member at the Tipton American Legion. Don loved to cook and spend time with his friends; he also liked to browse stores and markets for antiques, and eating out.
Often you could find Don working crossword puzzles, cooking on the grill and especially enjoying time with the grandchildren. He served his country in the Army from 1974 – 1977.
Don is survived by his wife Patti, children: Zach Mutchler of Kokomo, Kurtis Mutchler of Kokomo and Sarah Mutchler of Tipton. He has two step children: Ryan Piel and wife Missi of Arcadia and Kimberly Simms and husband Andrew of Noblesville. Grandchildren include Ryland, Hailey, Kennedy, Nate, Brody and Grady. Don also has two sisters: Debbie Mumbower and husband David and Kathy Hobbs and husband Terry.
A memorial service is being planned for next weekend. Complete details will be available on Monday.
Memorial donations may be made to The Moose Heart, 900 W. Jefferson Street, Tipton, Indiana, 46072.
Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.