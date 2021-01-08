Donald Leroy Mundell, 86, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on January 4, 2021. He was born on June 1, 1934 in Forest, Indiana the son of Owen and Mildred (Foreman) Mundell. On March 5, 1990 he married Patricia Mundell (Miller) who survives.
Don enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in sport activities. He also enjoyed camping with his family, mushroom hunting and fishing. Don was an avid Indiana University sports fan. He retired from General Motors as a supervisor after 28 years of service.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Patricia Mundell of Kokomo, IN; four sons, Mike Mundell (Jenny) of Sharpsville, IN; Greg Mundell (Rhonda) of Burlington, IN; Scott Mundell (Terri) of Greentown, IN; Mark Mundell (Wendy) of West Palm Beach, FL; step daughter, Stacy Grills of Kokomo, IN; grandchildren, Cole Mundell (Courtney); Brandon Mundell; Andrea Saunders (Jeff); Josh Mundell (Rachel); Kyle Mundell (Kaitlyn); Eric Mundell (Jesi); Becca Mundell; Amanda Holsapple (Michael); ten great grandchildren; sister, Judy Flick of Kokomo, IN; brother, Jerry Mundell (Sue) of Windfall, IN; Ricky Mundell of Colorado; sister-in-law, Nita Mundell of Missouri and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Billy Gene Mundell; Max Mundell; Richard Mundell; sister, Maxine Conner and step-son, Tony Grills.
Public visitation will be 12:00 - 2:00 PM Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Entombment will be at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Private funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, January 9, 2021. The service will be on Facebook live at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home's Facebook site. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.
https://www.facebook.com/Sunset-Memory-Garden-Funeral-Home-156516127722132/