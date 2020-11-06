Donald L. McCoy

Donald Lee McCoy, 81 of Kokomo, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born to the late Robert McCoy and Mary (Shuck) McCoy on October 2, 1939 in Galveston, IN. Donald married Bunny (Boles), and they were married for 19 years. He later married Judie (Henderson) McCoy on June 30, 1979. They were married for 41 years before his passing and she survives.
Don graduated from Kokomo High School with the class of 1957 and entered the United States Army as a Paratrooper-Medic in 1958. He served his country until March of 1961 before being Honorably discharged. Don then worked for Delco Electronics for over 30 years as a Draftsmen and then an Accountant.
Don was an avid golfer, and loved to spend the winters on the beach. He and his wife Judie have travelled the world together. His family meant the world to him and he will be deeply missed.
Surviving him are wife Judie, son Bryan Lee McCoy (Emily), daughter Carri McCoy (Julie), step children Shelley Burthay and Cindy Harmon (Bill), grandchildren Melissa Pope (John), Heather Young (Dane), Kelly Higgins (Alan), Kimberlee Yost (Tony), Adam McCoy, and Brandon Lee McCoy, step grandchildren Matt Burthay, Jordan Hopkins, Jarred Hall, and 14 great grandchildren, and sister Jan Troyer, from Huntington.
Preceding Don in death are his parents and brother Max McCoy.
Funeral services for Donald will be held at Christ Lutheran Church on Monday, November 9, 2020. Visitation will be from 10am to 12pm. with the service starting at 12pm. Reverend Sharon Walker will be officiating. Burial will follow at Galveston cemetery with Military Honors presented from the Kokomo VFW and the U.S. Army.
If you wish to leave a donation in Don's memory, please do so towards Christ Lutheran Church in his name.