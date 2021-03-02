Donald Joe Adams, 78, Kokomo, passed away at 3:08 pm Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born August 16, 1942 to John and Marjorie (Gross) Adams in Kokomo. In 1964, he married Mary Ann Wolford at the West Point Christian Church, and she survives.
Don was a 1960 graduate of Prairie High School. He farmed for many years in Tipton County until becoming a truck driver. He retired from J.D. Transfer Inc. Don was a member of the West Point Christian Church. He loved driving, traveling, and his trips to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
In addition to his wife Mary Ann, Don is survived by his daughters, Judy (Ed) Subris, and Jody Jones; grandchildren, River Jones, Brody Jones, Anna Subris, and John Subris.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, son, Travis Adams; and brother, Dwayne Mock.
Funeral services will be held at 3 pm Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Darren Miracle and Mark Spaulding officiating. Burial will follow in Normanda Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family 1 pm to 3 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Masks will be required to attend the visitation and funeral. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Point Christian Church in Don’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
