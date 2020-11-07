Donald James Scott, 84, of Kokomo, IN passed away on November 3, 2020. He was born on March 16, 1936 in Kokomo, IN the son of Raulview "Ralph" and Kathrine (Davis) Scott.
Don enjoyed fishing and spending time with family. He attended Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church in Kokomo. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard.
Surviving relatives include children, Theresa Hennigan (Ed) of Nampa, ID; James Scott of LaFeria, TX; Elden Scott (Manuela) of Pensacola, FL; Armeda Henry (Michael) of Greentown, IN; sister, Carolyn Wagner of TN; nine grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one grandchild, two sisters and two brothers.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ellers Mortuary is assisting with the arrangements.