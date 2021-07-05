Donald Hall

Donald L. Hall, 85, of Kokomo, IN passed away on July 3, 2021 at Community Howard Hospital. He was born on October 27, 1935 to the late, Hollie Hall and Julie B. (Allen) Hall. Donald married Phyllis J. (Groover) Hall October 27, 1956 in Chesterfield, Indiana who passed away before him in 2016. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran having served in Europe and retiring from the US Air Force Reserves and Federal Civil Service in 1991 at Grissom AFB in Indiana. Donald was preceded in death by his parents and 3 siblings. He is survived by his children, Lisa (Rick) Schmid of Greentown, Indiana and Randy A. (Betty) Hall of Jamestown, Ohio; two granddaughters, Ericka and Samantha. Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home will be handling Donald's arrangements. At Donald's request all services will remain private.

