Donald Gene Nolley

Don Nolley, passed away on April 29, 2021, at Ascension St Vincent hospital Kokomo, IN, with his family at his side. Don was born to Bob Nolley and Judith Hughes on December 13th, 1960, in Kokomo. He was preceded in death by his father Bob Nolley. Don is survived by his wife Christina (Mc Henery) Nolley, his mother Judy, brother Steve Nolley and Wife Robin of Hunington, IN, a nephew Bryar Nolley of Huntington, IN, and lots of cousins. There will be a Celebration of Life for Don at a later date.
