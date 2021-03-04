Donald Gene Irwin Jr., 73 of Kokomo, passed away at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was born to the late Donald Gene Irwin Sr. and Barbara Jean Wells (Meyer) in Carmel on August 31, 1947. Don married Brenda Irwin (Brown) on January 18, 1969 in Carmel. They were married for 48 years before her passing in 2017.
Don graduated from Carmel High school. He retired from the Howard County Maintenance dept. Don served our country in the United States Air Force, which he was very proud of. He was an artist who enjoyed drawing cartoons and characters. He loved to sing karaoke, watch the old western shows, and anything sports related.
Surviving Don are his children; Matthew S. Irwin, Dona J. Smith (Donny), Michael A. Irwin (Connie), grandchildren; Alexis R. Bennett (Stephen), Maddalyn D. Irwin, Tanner Duncan, Austin Jewell, Corey and Stevie Burns, Tyler Eitelman, and Lacey Johnson, great grandchildren; Kaine Eitelman, adopted daughter; Lisa Haynes, and siblings; Laura Quakenbush (Richard), Greg Irwin, and Connie Irwin.
A Celebration of life for Don will be held at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel on Monday March 8, 2021 from 4pm to 8pm. Military Honors will be presented by the Kokomo VFW post 1152 and the U.S. Air Force at 7pm.