Donald Gene Gillem Sr., 90, Kokomo, passed away 9:42 pm Saturday July 3, 2021, at his home. He was born June 26, 1931, in Kokomo, IN, the son of the late William Henry and Flora (Jones) Gillem. On November 27, 1965, he married Joy Carolyn Watkins, and she preceded him in death on October 27, 2007.
Don was described as a hard-working man. He retired from Continental Steel after working in production and maintenance. He worked at Pendleton Penitentiary, and he repaired lawn mowers after retirement. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved his time spent with his family and his grandchildren. He was a member of Shriner’s, Masonic Lodge, and Scottish Rite.
Don is survived by his children, Boyd (Lisa) Gillem, Claypool, IN, Victoria Gillem, Greentown, IN, Jerry Chittick, Somerset, IN, Brett Chittick, Wabash, IN, Craig (Rhonda) Chittick, Wabash, IN; sister, Shirley Jane Chalk, Kokomo, IN; special friend, Geneva Hughes; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, children, Donald Gene Gillem Jr., Ronald Dean Gillem, Kimberly Ann Stapleton; brother, Edward Gillem; and brother-in-law, Dalton Chalk.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 to 3 pm Saturday July 10, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, IN 46979. Funeral service will begin at 3 pm on Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Ron Hurlocker officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Don’s memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
