Donald Eugene Aldridge II

Donald Eugene Aldridge II, age 48, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Donald was born January 11, 1973 in Tipton, IN to Donald Eugene Aldridge Sr. and Jackie (Cisney) Dillman. Donnie worked as an electrician for Martin's Contracting till his forced retirement due to his health. He had a passion for the Titanic Ship and its history. Donnie loved working on model cars and working on his own cars. He deeply loved his family. Donnie did not like idle hands he was always working on some project to keep him busy. Survivors include his wife; Jennifer Aldridge, mother; Jackie Dillman, children; Nicole (TJ) Yard, Ashley (Tristin) Meschach, Tyler Yard, James (Chelsea) Vann, Taylor Yard, Allison Yard, Christopher Aldridge, Jason Aldridge, Zach Duke, Emmaleigh Aldridge, Conner Aldridge, sisters; Shirley Thompson, Debbie Aldridge, brothers; Sam (Kelsey) Aldridge, Tim (Hailey) Aldridge, twelve grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Donnie was preceded in death by his father Donald Eugene Aldridge Sr. Friends may visit with the family from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, November 1st at the Gathering Place at 422 W. Defabaugh St. Kokomo, with cremation to follow.

