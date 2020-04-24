Donald Edward Jarvis

Donald "Jack" Edward Jarvis, 96, of Kokomo, IN passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born on December 23, 1923 the son of John and Allie (Dotterer) Jarvis. He married Viola May (Fausett) Jarvis who survives.
Jack graduated from Kokomo High School in 1942. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during WWII. Jack enjoyed playing golf, telling stories and being hands on fixing things. He was a very positive person and always had a bright outlook. Jack worked as an engineer at Haynes Stellite and retired after 32 years of service.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Viola May Jarvis of Kokomo, IN; son, Mark Jarvis (Rita) of Greenwood, IN; grandchildren, Matt Jarvis (Chris) of Goshen, IN; Kelly (Mike) Thomas of Indianapolis, IN; four great grandchildren, Mark and Kate Jarvis; Raegan and Ryan Thomas.
He was preceded by his parents and a brother and sister.
Private arrangements are being handled by Ellers Mortuary 3400 North Webster Street, Kokomo, IN 46902. www.ellersmortuary.com