Donald E. Ladd, 87, of Swayzee, passed away in Cincinnati on Sunday, September 12, 2021. He was born in Swayzee, Indiana, on Tuesday, September 26, 1933, to Franklin and Ina Ladd. On May 18, 1962, he married Phyllis Meyer, and she survives.
Donald was a graduate of Swayzee High School, where he lettered in basketball. He was a member of the IBEW union during his working years and a member of Swayzee UMC. Donald was a farmer for over 70 years and also worked at Anaconda for 43 years. He loved working outside and had planted many trees on his farm. He greatly enjoyed nurturing them and watching them grow. He also tended his bird feeders, which he said were for his wife so she could watch the birds outside the kitchen window. However, he got a great deal of enjoyment out of them as well. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Phyllis. Donald was a Pacers fan and also loved NASCAR.
In addition to his loving wife of 59 years, survivors include his children, Mark Ladd of IN, Robert "Bruce" Ladd of IN, Gregory "Greg" Ladd of IN, Phillip "Phil" (Kim) Ladd of IN, Daniel "Dan" (Susan) Magnafichi of OH, and Patricia “Pat” (Kevin) Magnafichi of CA; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Mildred (Garland) Kicher and Janet (Sidney) Bader.
On Saturday, September 25, 2021, a memorial service to celebrate Donald's life will begin at 1:30 pm at Swayzee United Methodist Church, 101 W. Madison St., Swayzee, IN 46986.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Donald's memory to: Swayzee Volunteer Fire Department, 108 N. Washington St., Swayzee, IN 46986; The Dementia Society of America (https://www.dementiasociety.org); or One Tree Planted (https://onetreeplanted.org).
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.