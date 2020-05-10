Donald “Donnie” Keith Slater, 77, Kokomo, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born August 13, 1942, in Kempton, to Edward Earl and Bonnie Lillian (Cox) Slater. On May 2, 1964, he married Della Elizabeth Haynes, in Southport, and she survives.
Don graduated from Eastern High School in 1960 and served in the Indiana Army National Guard from 1960 to 1968. He worked at Chrysler as an expediter for 32 ½ years before retiring on September 1, 1997. Don enjoyed playing horseshoes and was the 1st place 2002 State Championship Tournament winner. He was a volunteer fireman in Greentown, a member of American Legion Post 317, served as steward and committeeman of UAW 1302 and was a 33 year member and former Past Master of Greentown Masonic Lodge 341.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Regina K. Floyd; son, Mark (Christina) Slater; grandchildren, Doran M. Slater, Kailin Kenworthy, Kiersten E. Slater, Xavier McQuiston and Oliver McQuiston; sister, Norma K. Nettleton; sister-in-law, Kate Whitis; brother-in-law, Jamie Bishop; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Betty L. (Don) Shields and Beulah R. (Don) Dryer; brother-in-law, Charles Nettleton; and nephews, Eddie and Larry Shields.
Friends are invited to attend the service via a webcast. The webcast will be available at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, and for 90 days after. Private burial will follow in Albright Cemetery.
