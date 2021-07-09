Donald “Don” Stryker

Donald Stryker, 64, died on July 8, 2021 at his home in Windfall. He was born May 13, 1957, in Trenton, New Jersey, the son of Abram P. and Marjorie (Weissling) Stryker. He grew up in Martin’s Corner, PA.
Don graduated from Coatesville High School, Class of 1975. After graduating, he went on to Spring Garden College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Technology. He married his one-in-a-million, Marilyn (Buck) Stryker on April 13, 1984. He was a volunteer firefighter in Martin’s Corner, Pennsylvania and Windfall. Don was a Sr. Software Engineer at SAIC in Lawrence. Prior to SAIC, he worked at Delphi, RCA/GE, and Fairchild Industries.
Don loved golf, history, fixing things, music, the Wizard of Oz, the Indy 500, watching storms, Pepsi, poker, sports, Sudoku, poop-and-naps, watching sports, deep sea fishing, scuba diving, bird watching, and most of all, his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his Uncle Don Merritt. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Stryker; sisters, Cathy Stryker of Florida and Nancy (Don) Johnson of Pennsylvania; children, Nicole Lauer of Windfall, Jim (Meagan Reno) Maratea of Indianapolis, Garritt (Kyrsti) Stryker of Kokomo, and Jessica (Nick) Wells of Frankfort; grandchildren, Jocelyn, Isaiah, Chloe, Aiden, Miles, and Vivian; mother-in-love, Ruth Buck; Aunt Janet Merritt; and many in-laws and extended family.
Family and friends are invited to visit with the family from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 12 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson, Tipton, prior to a Celebration of Life Service at 7:00 p.m. Burial will occur in Pennsylvania at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “Memorial Fund for Don Stryker” at Solidarity Community FCU with Nicole Lauer in the memo, 201 E. Southway Blvd, Kokomo, Indiana, 46902.
Don’s funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Don’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for his family.