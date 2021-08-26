Donald “Don” Lee Bryan, 74, Kokomo, passed away 5:18 pm Saturday August 21, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent – Kokomo. He was born September 2, 1946, in Forest, IN, the son of the late Willard “Friday” and Ruth (New) Bryan. On April 1, 1994, he married Elizabeth (Thomas) Evans in Gatlinburg, TN, and she survives.
Don was a 1965 graduate of Clinton Central High School. After high school, Don served in the United States Army and was Honorably Discharged. He then worked at Chrysler for 30 years and retired on March 31, 2001. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, and the National Rifle Association. After retirement, Don purchased Robinhood Muffler Shop in Kokomo where he worked repairing and rebuilding cars.
In addition to his wife, Liz, Don is survived by his children, Sara (Mike) Lawler, Duane Evans, Jessica Evans, James Perry Bryan, Stacey (Prudence) Evans; grandchildren, Kaleb (Samantha) Whitcomb, Daniel (Grace) Whitcomb, Brandon Evans, Kristen Evans, Tiffany Ennis, Brittany Pinson, Ashton Barnes; great-grandchildren, Solomon Whitcomb, Kezia Whitcomb, Makenzie Ennis, Makayla Ennis, Madelyn Ennis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard “Friday” and Ruth Bryan; brothers, Bob Bryan, Ernie Bryan; and an infant sister.
Private burial will be held in St. Paul Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.