Don P. Zent, M.D., 76, Kokomo, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center in Indianapolis after suffering a catastrophic cardiac event. He was born October 29, 1944, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of the late Robert J. & Kathryn E. (DeArmitt) Zent. In 1975, he married Linda S. Crawley who preceded him in death in 1994. He then married Deborah K. (Muir) Hoehner in 1998 and she survives.
Don grew up in Roanoke, Indiana during his childhood and graduated in 1963 from Roanoke High School. He received his bachelor’s degree in Zoology in 1967 from the University of Arizona. This month Don celebrated the 50th anniversary of his graduation from Indiana University Medical School, having graduated in 1971 with a Doctorate of Medicine degree. Don served his internship with Ball Memorial Hospital from 1971-1972. He then served with the United States Navy from 1972-1977, with Destroyer Squadron 31 San Diego from 1972-1973 and was stationed with the Naval Hospital in Millington, Tennessee from 1975-1977. Don’s residency in family practice was with the Naval Regional Medical Center at Camp Pendleton, California from 1973-1975. He began a family practice with Kokomo Family Care in 1977, retiring in 2010 and served as Howard County’s Health Officer from 2007-2020. Don served a variety of positions in the St. Joseph Hospital hierarchy throughout his years of practice.
Don was a member of Roanoke Brethren Church for over 40 years then became a member Crossroads Community Church in 2002 He was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Honorary Society and Kiwanis Club of Kokomo. His professional memberships included the AMA, ISMA, IAFP, AAFP.
Along with his wife, Deborah, Don is also survived by his step-children, Bradley F. Hoehner and Stephanie L. (Seddrick) Williams; grandchildren, Lindsay and Devin; sister-in-law, Karen Zent; nephews, Brian (Amber) Zent and John Zent; great-nephews, Nolan and Wyatt and great-niece, Cora.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Linda; brother, Rex A. Zent.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, June 25, 2021, at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S 00 EW, Kokomo, with Pastor Jeff Harlow officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2-7 pm Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Don’s memory to the American Red Cross or the Kokomo Rescue Mission. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
