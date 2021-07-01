Don Owen Whisler, 90 of Tipton, Indiana passed away June 30, 2021 with his family by his side. Don was born in Tipton County on July 31, 1930 to Edward and Dorothy (Phares) Whisler. On November 22, 1952 he married Elizabeth Ann Overdorf. She preceded him in death after 50 years of marriage on March 31, 2003.
Don served four years with the National Guard. He also served with the military police in the United States Army. He was stationed in Augusta, Georgia 1954-1956. He was employed at Haynes International for 30 years, retiring in 1987. He later worked for 12 years at the Tipton County Library.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Tipton where he was a past Deacon and Elder of the Church. Don also took pride in maintaining the church for many years. He was also a collector and enjoyed antiquing. Don enjoyed working in his yard, garden and flowers. He especially enjoyed his many years of vacationing and fishing with his family at Gravel Lake, Michigan.
Don is survived by his two daughters Nancy Lynn Ripberger and Mary Jane (Brian) Taylor; five grandchildren, Sarah Henry, Kristin (Scott) Day, Carey (Trevor) Phifer, Abby (John) Crume and Daniel Taylor & fiancée Elizabeth Thorndyke; 17 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Rosemary Wainscott. He is also survived by special brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Don was welcomed into heaven by his parents, his wife; a daughter, Donna Ann Whisler and a sister, Barbara Conaway.
A big thanks to Dr. Jeffrey Walker. Dad said, “He never gave up on me”.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 at the Tipton Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Phil Votaw from the Presbyterian Church presiding. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
Memorial donations in Don’s honor may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 200 W. Jefferson Street, Tipton, Indiana, 46072.