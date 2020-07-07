Don Lee Gault, 81, Howard County, met his Lord at 3:46 am Saturday July 4, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospice in Indianapolis. He was born October 24, 1938, in Kewanna, IN, to the late Lloyd and Helen (Pownall) Gault. On January 10, 1980, he married Lois Hengst at United Methodist Church in Lebanon, TN, and she survives.
Don graduated from Grass Creek High School in 1957. He worked at Delco/ Delphi as a tool and die maker and retired in 2001. After retirement, he worked for ten years at Quality Die Set in Flora. He attended Oakland Christian Church until his health declined the last couple of years. Don was born and raised on a farm and enjoyed working on farm equipment. He competed in drag racing across the Midwest in the 60’s and 70’s. He built and tuned his own cars. Don took up bee keeping as a hobby for over 30 years. He was great at working with his hands, especially with wood. He appreciated spending time with his friends and family. Don also enjoyed listening to Gospel music and attending bible classes in Burlington.
In addition to his wife, Lois, Don is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Gault, Brian Gault; sister, Detta Gass; niece, Dawn Gagnon; nephew, Kent Gault; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Gault; brother-in-law, Jim Gass; sister-in-law, Jayne Gault; niece, Lena; and nephew, Ben.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm Thursday July 9, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan Street, Burlington with Pastor Keith Wagoner officiating. Burial will follow in Fulton Cemetery, off IN-25 in Fulton, Indiana at 3:30 pm on Thursday. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 am to 12 pm Thursday at the funeral home. In addition to flowers, contributions may be made in Don’s memory to Oakland Christian Church 2005 South 1280 West, Russiaville, IN 46979 or World Missionary Press Inc. 19168 Co Rd 146, New Paris, IN 46553, or Gideons International E 00 N S, Kokomo, IN 46901. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
