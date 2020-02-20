DOMINGA MCHANEY

Dominga V. McHaney, 91, of Kokomo, IN passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was born on May 27, 1928 the daughter of Augustine and Refugia (Martinez) Valadez. She was preceded in death by her husband Ben C. McHaney in 2012.
Dominga treasured spending time with her children and grandchildren. In her early years she loved camping and being outdoors with her family. She also loved gardening and crocheting. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed having family and friends over for dinner. She was a devoted member of the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Kokomo, IN where she spent time helping others. Dominga valued her time spent with her grand-daughter, Amber. She cherished her companion dog, Sarah.
Surviving relatives include children, Ben V. McHaney, Jr. (Machelle) of Kokomo, IN; Betty (McHaney) Brubaker (Jeff) of Indianapolis, IN; Lee Roy McHaney (Eloisa) of Wabash, IN; Nancy (McHaney) Ort (Kenny) of Hartford City, IN; Alexander E. McHaney (Peggy) of Swayzee, IN; adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Pasquel Valadez of Leming, TX; sisters, Apolina Gonzalez of Leming, TX; Elizabeth Vasquez (Frank) of Bangs, TX; and Lucy Pacheco (Ben) of Pleasanton, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brother, Florencio Valadez; sisters, Abundia Guajardo; Lupe Rodriguez; Pauline Vasquez.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church 3155 County Road South 200, Kokomo, IN 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery in Kokomo, IN. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Sunday, February 23, 2020 with a rosary service at 5:00 PM at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. Visitation will also be at the church one hour prior to service time on Monday. Online guestbook at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com