Dolores K Summitt

Dolores K. (Fulton) Summitt, 89, of Kokomo, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, surrounded by her children at her home. One of 14 children, Dolores was the daughter of the late Virgil Franklin and Carrie Ethel (Mundy) Fulton. She married Harlan Arlando Summitt on March 18, 1950, and he preceded her in death on July 18, 1957.
Dolores was a 1949 graduate of Sheridan High School. She retired from Delco after 25 years. She was a dedicated mother raising her five children alone after the passing of her husband. She worked hard and enjoyed gardening, canning, and sewing.
Surviving family include her children, Barbara (David) Coose, Duane (Cindy) Summitt, Kathy Summitt, and Debra (Donald) Norfleet; also 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Joseph Cassady.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Cassady; two grandchildren, Stacey Cassady and James Cassady; great-grandchild, MecKenzie Bickel; six sisters; and six brothers.
There will be a time of visitation for Dolores on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at 1:00 P.M., at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. Dolores's son, Rev. Duane Summitt will be officiating. Burial will follow at Albright Cemetery. The funeral home requires facial masks and social distancing of six feet to be practiced. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to a charity of your choice in Dolores's memory. You may read Dolores's obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com to leave the family an online condolence.