Dixie Marie Henderson, 68, Kokomo, passed away at 2:48 pm on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital. She was born to the late Clarence Edward and Frances Marie (Eads) Knight in Kokomo, on December 19, 1952. On July 26, 1975, at Southside Christian Church she married Karl Fredrick Henderson and he survives.
Dixie was 1971 graduate of Kokomo High School. She was an independent Paparazzi Consultant and homemaker. She was very dedicated to taking care of her family. She attended Northview Christian Church. She enjoyed scrapbooking, crafting, reading, interacting with people, taking care of animals and helping in their rehabilitation, spending time with her grandchildren, and playing games.
Dixie is survived by her husband Karl Fredrick; children, Ryan Casey (Ana) Henderson, Sarah Marie (Anthony) Kilcline, Dustin Andrew (Teresa) Henderson, and Emily Michelle Henderson; and 16 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Edward and Frances Marie.
Services will be at 11 am on Saturday September 11, 2021, at Northview Christian Church, 2059 N 100 E. Kokomo, with Pastor Chuck Armstrong officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 4-7 pm on Friday September 10, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Donations may be made in Dixie’s name to the Howard County Kitten Rescue or to Riley Children’s Hospital. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.