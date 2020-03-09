District Elder David Roosevelt Carter Sr. was the second of four children born to the late David Champ and Ella (Jones) Carter on December 6, 1932 in Charleston, Arkansas. District Elder Carter Sr. was educated in the Fort Smith, Arkansas school system. He completed a three year tour of duty in the United States Army at Fort Sill Oklahoma. He served in the Korean war and was awarded a Korean Service Medal (KSM), United Nations Service Medal (UNSM), National Defense Service Medal (NDSM), and Good Conduct Medal (GCM). District Elder Carter Sr. received an honorable discharge from the service. He retired from Penn-Dixie Steel and Just In Time Trucking Company. After his retirement District Elder Carter Sr. and his beloved wife went into real estate, purchasing, leasing, and selling property across the city of Kokomo. District Elder Carter Sr. shared ownership of two businesses in Kokomo: Marilyn’s Place and Marilyn’s Unique Boutique.
On September 8th, 1958 he married the love of his life, Marilyn Ruth Kenner-Carter in Kokomo, Indiana. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage. Through this union they were blessed to cherish seven children: Larry, Tyrone, Charlene Officer, David Roosevelt Jr. (Phyllis), Karen Michelle (Gower), Lisa Joleen (Fitzgerald), and Maomi Pennington.
District Elder Carter Sr. was saved and filled with the Holy Ghost in 1965 at New Bethel Tabernacle under the leadership of the late District Elder Grover C. Mills. While at New Bethel Tabernacle, District Elder Carter Sr. served as a Deacon for 26 years, Sunday School teacher, chairman of the brotherhood, bus driver, bus mechanic, janitor, and groundskeeper. District Elder Carter Sr. served in the BibleWay Churches Worldwide, under the leadership of Bishop Hughey Rogers, for seven years during which he became an ordained Elder. Shortly after, District Elder Carter Sr. was called by God to begin shepherding his own flock. In 1998 he was installed as the Pastor of Mount Olive Temple by the late Bishop James E. Tyson. District Elder Carter Sr. served as Pastor of Mount Olive Temple, later renamed Greater Mount Olive Temple, for 21 years. He was elevated to District Elder under the leadership of Bishop Charles A. Sims.
District Elder David R. Carter Sr. transitioned from this earth on March 6th, 2020. He was 87 years old. District Elder David R. Carter Sr. was preceded in death by his parents, David and Ella; brother, Wallace Carter; sister, Florence Hardwick; son, Larry; and great granddaughter, Aleea Graves.
District Elder David R. Carter Sr. loved his family. He had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and great grandchildren who brought him many smiles and laughs. He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Marilyn Ruth Kenner-Carter; sister, Angelene Carter, six beloved children, Tyrone, Charlene Officer, David Roosevelt Jr. (Phyllis), Karen Michelle (Gower), Lisa Joleen (Fitzgerald), and Maomi, all residing in Kokomo, Indiana; grandchildren, Tawanda Herron, Ebony Herron-Brent (Shawn), Tukesha Smoot, Chantil Dotson, Lanoshia Clay, Anthony Reeves, Porsche Broadus-Carter, Breanna Officer, Ryann Vincent (Nicola), Fostyr Carter-Pugh, Zackary Pennington, Jasmine Vincent, Donte, special granddaughter Shailyn Nash, and special buddy Kevontae Williams; great-grandchildren, Ajena, Gedarius, William, Antwan, Genasia, Chionna, Zavier, Harmony, Jevaya, Curtis, Jalynn, Noah, Jahlil, Damere, Isaiah, Jahdari, London, Zion, Ellyana, Micah, Milani, and Willow.
Funeral services for District Elder David Roosevelt Carter Sr. will take place Saturday March 14, 2020 at 12:00pm at Greater Mt. Olive Temple. There will be a two hour visitation prior to the service starting at 10am until the service at noon. Burial will be at Crown Point cemetery with Military Honors presented by the Kokomo VFW #1152 and the United States Army.