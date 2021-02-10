Dianne Kay Watkins

Dianne Kay (Lawson) Watkins, 80, Russiaville, passed away at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, February 8, 2021, at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. She was born on September 9, 1940, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Caleb and Nora (Fernung) Lawson. On November 24, 1964, she married Charles Watkins, and he preceded her in death on July 8, 2019.
Dianne was the Valedictorian of the Bunker Hill High School class of 1958. She retired from Delco Electronics. She liked to spend her time doing word searches and puzzles. Dianne looked forward to getting her hair done and socializing at the salon. She liked to keep in touch with friends in Florida through Facebook.
She is survived by her children, James (Julie) Watkins, Mindy (Tom) Hamilton; grandchildren, Jordan Crew, Ryan Watkins, Alex Watkins, Alyson Hamilton, Taylor Hamilton; sisters, Beverly Rogers, Karen Hale; brother, David Lawson; family friends, Sheila Richter, Mandy Hinds, several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Sherri Crew; sisters, Dixie Howard, and Rita Beatty.
Dianne’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Elite Home Healthcare and nurse Tami Fry for the care she received.
Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, IN 46979, with Pastor Mark Rennaker officiating. Burial will follow in Russiaville Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home leading up to the funeral service. Masks will be required to be worn to attend the visitation and funeral service. Contributions may be made in Dianne’s memory to Ainsley’s Angels of America. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Dianne's family, please visit our floral store.