Dianna M. (Gilson) Watson

Dianna M. Watson, 75, Russiaville, passed away at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at North Woods Village in Kokomo. She was born March 30, 1944, in Kokomo, to Robert E. and Louise L. (Pruitt) Gilson.
Dianna graduated from Kokomo High School in 1962 and worked at Delco Electronics for 36 years before retiring in 1998. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Dusty Gingerich, of Kokomo; son, Nick Watson, of Tipton; grandchildren, Jordan Delaplane, of Kokomo, and Astin Watson, of Russiaville; brother, Max Gilson and his wife Judy, of Kokomo; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Cheryl Allen.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Dianna’s memory to the American Diabetes Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
