Diana Marie Hatt, 75, of Kokomo, passed away at 4:35 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo. She was born April 29, 1945, in Fort Knox, Kentucky, to Clarence Floyd and Marie L. (Mote) Hatt.
Diana was a graduate of Kokomo High School. She worked for 23 years at B.W., Manufacturing/Magnetek and for five years at Millbank Manufacturing before retiring. Diana enjoyed shopping and watching John Wayne and western movies. She cherished spending time with her nieces and nephews who were the loves of her life.
Survivors include her sisters, Donna (Hector) Medina, Linda Darlene (Tim Jones) Hand, and Debbie Eaton; nieces and nephews, Amy Walls, Erin Stickrod, Nick Hand, Brandon Eaton, and Courtney Eaton; and great nieces and nephews, James Rossman, Jr., Hannah Walls, Gwendelyn Hand, Cameron Eaton, Colten Eaton, Emmett McMasters, and Elliott McMasters.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a niece, Heidi Jo Hand.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Darrell Colburn officiating. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
