Diana Lynn (Shupperd) Oleszkewycz

Diana Lynn Oleszkewycz, 64, Anderson, passed away at 9:58 am Monday, June 15, 2020, at her home. She was born December 28, 1955, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Richard Junior & Thelma Eunice (Sheckles) Shupperd.
Diana attended Peru High School. She retired as an in home health care aide and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and loved everyone.
Diana is survived by her daughters, Melanie (William) Davis, Oregon, Malina Johnson, Louisiana, Amy Heater (fiancé, Zac Herschberger), Peru, and Valerie Castellanos, Anderson; grandchildren, Billy Davis, Madison Davis, Tristen Davis, Maranda Smith, Cheyenne Yates, Mercedys Heater, Bradey Heater, Marco Camarena, Zavonna Roberts, Adan Castellanos, and Sergio Castellanos, along with 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Deborah James, Kokomo, Richard (Suzie) Shupperd, Indiana, Anthony Shupperd, Kokomo, Vickie (Bill) McCoy, Logansport, Monica Shupperd, Peru, Kimberly Shupperd, Kokomo, and Eric (Dawn) Shupperd, Windfall.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents; and niece, Theresa Barkley.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Vincent Darland officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1-2 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with final expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
