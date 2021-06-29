Diana Lyn Vigus was born on September 10, 1952 in Logansport, Indiana. She went to be with the Lord on June 24, 2021 at the age of 68.
She worked as a manager for several clothing and jewelry stores. She was also a nail technician in the family business and involved in her church.
Diana was very artistic. Crafting brought her joy and through her creations she gave happiness and love to others.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Edward Boyd Vigus, her two daughters Sirena Beckman and Shelia Maiden as well as her three grandsons, Alex Beckman, Zach and Hunter Maiden.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. with a service following at The Connection at Morningstar Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave, Kokomo, IN 46901.