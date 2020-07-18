Diana Lou (Miller) Monroe, 72, Sharpsville, passed away at 9:00 am Wednesday July 15, 2020, at her home. She was born February 1, 1948, in Decatur, IN to the late Wilbur Jacob Miller and Clista Amanda (Bowen) Miller. On July 2, 1967, she married Gary Monroe at the Methodist Church in Wilshire, OH, and he survives.
Diana graduated from Parkway High School in Rockford, OH in 1966. She began working as a production worker at Franklin Electric in Bluffton, IN where she met the love of her life, Gary. She retired from Delco/ Delphi in 2002 after working for 30 years. She attended Heartland Church Ministries until her health declined. Diana enjoyed reading, ceramics, gardening, as well as painting and drawing. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed her camping trips and many vacations with her family as well as her friends from Delco.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Donna) Monroe, Lorie A. Carter (Daniel Wilborn); grandchildren, Devin Carter, Christian O’Donnell, Shawna Carter, Levi Monroe, Lexi Monroe; sister, Bonnie Smith; brother, Wilbur Jacob Miller Jr. (Nadine); sisters-in-law, Irma Heirholzer, Mary Smith, Grace Walter; brother-in-law, Richard Monroe; family friend, Eleanor (Schaffner) Blubaugh; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents; a brother; a sister, Donna; and 3 brothers-in-law, Jerry Monroe, James Monroe and Dave Smith; and sister-in-law, Gloria Johnson.
Diana’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Guardian Angel Hospice, especially Amanda, Holly, Kyra, Sherri, and Chaplain Aaron Hogue for the care that she received.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4:00-8:00 pm Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Stout and Son Funeral Home Sharpsville Chapel, 204 North Church Street, Sharpsville, IN 46068. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday July 22, 2020 at I.O.O.F Cemetery, 8181 W. 400 North, Pennville, IN 47369, with Chaplain Aaron Hogue officiating. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
