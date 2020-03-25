Diana L. Haworth, 67, Kokomo, passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Kokomo Health Care. She was born August 23, 1952, in Kokomo, to Sylvester and Aldeen (Crail) Hatcher. On April 30, 1995, she married Gerald A. Haworth, in Kokomo, and he survives.
Diana was a graduate of cosmetology school and a licensed hairdresser. She had also worked for Northern Indiana Linen Company and Comfort Keepers. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her sons, James Raymond (Melissa) Cook and Terry Allen Koontz, Jr.; step-children, James Allen (Regina) Haworth, Susan Jane (Matt) Burton, Crystal Lynn Haworth, Amy Janette Haworth and Gregory Aaron Haworth; granddaughter, Kailyn Koontz (Terrence Peters); ten step-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Judy Peterson and Anita Bond.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-daughter, Shanell Rene Haworth; and sister, Marcia Hatcher.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in Diana’s memory to the American Liver Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Diana L. (Hatcher) Haworth, please visit our tribute store.