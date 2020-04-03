Diana J. Orr

Diana Jean Orr, 67, of Kokomo, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at 4:59 a.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born November 30, 1952 in Kokomo to Wilbur and Margaret J. “Peggy” (Pierce) Orr.
Diana was a 1971 graduate of Northwestern High School. She served as Class Treasurer during her senior year. She was a member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Kokomo and enjoyed family game time, dinners with friends, collecting Boyd’s Bears, walking, bicycling, and bowling. Diana had an infectious laugh and enjoyed giving to charities. She was employed with Indiana American Water in Kokomo for the past 18 years.
She is survived by her siblings, Linda (Frank) Degler of Ft. Wayne; Joseph D. (Tonia) Orr of Kokomo and Sandy (Garry) McNew of Kokomo. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Lori (Andrew) Gemmer, Ft. Wayne; Julie Degler, Ft. Wayne; Todd (Julia) Degler, Greenfield; Ryan (Bernadette) Orr, LaGrange, IL; Andrew Orr, Boston, MA, and Matthew Orr, Carmel, IN. Seven great nieces and nephews also survive her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Peggy Orr of Kokomo.
Diana’s family has planned private services due to the COVID19 Pandemic. A public celebration of Diana’s life will be held at a later date. Contributions may be given to the American Red Cross or St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in her honor.
Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements.
