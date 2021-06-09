Derisha Marie Young, 21, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was born January 18, 2000, in Indianapolis, to Derico “Hinnie” Young and Sonja Ramirez.
Derisha graduated from Arsenal Technical High School and attended Ivy Tech. She worked for Nice Pack in Martinsville. She loved being around her family, hanging out with her father and traveling.
She leaves and cherished her father Derico “Hinnie” Young, Kokomo; mother, Sonja Ramirez, Indianapolis; brothers, Kharie Dean, Indianapolis and Derico Young Jr., Kokomo; sister, Kalieh Dean, Indianapolis; step-sister, Jerel Dean, Indianapolis; grandmother’s, Mary Young, Kokomo, Naomi Douglas, Kokomo; grandparents, Sandra and Jesus Ramirez, Lebanon; grandfather, Morris (Atwineda) Patrick, Delaware; aunt’s, Reese Young, Kokomo and Tia Lacey, Kokomo; uncle’s, Eric (Nadine) Ford, Waterloo, WI, Brian Chamberlain, Anderson, De’Andrea (Jennifer) Douglas, Kokomo, Juan Ramirez, Lebanon, Jose Ramirez, Indianapolis; and godmother, Keilee Fowler.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 10 am until the time of the Celebration of Life at 1:00 pm at the Fountain of Life Worship Center, 611 E. Jackson St., Kokomo, IN with Bishop Charles Glenn officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com
