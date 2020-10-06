De’Rielle Emoni Bronson, 7 weeks, passed away October 3, 2020. She was born on August 15, 2020 in Kokomo to Derrick Bronson & Danielle Clark.
She is survived by her parents, brothers; Zavion & Kameron Clark, sister; Brooklyn Bronson, Grandparents; John & Yvonne Bronson, Sam McIntire & Tonya Rowe.
Funeral services will be Thursday October 8, 2020 2:00pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street. Friends may call from 11:00am until time of service.
