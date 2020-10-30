Dennis Ray Coffman, 68, of Greentown, passed away at 10:17 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at his home. He was born April 3, 1953, in Anderson, to Lloyd and Alberta (Scott) Coffman.
Dennis graduated from Yorktown High School in 1971. He worked as a millwright at Chrysler until his retirement and had also worked for General Tire Company. Dennis enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his brother, Danny (Rose) Coffman; nephews, Brett (Valerie) Coffman and Bryan Coffman; niece, Megan (Clint) Whiting; and great-nieces and nephews, Blake Coffman, Zachary Coffman, Sawyer Whiting and Kanyon Coffman.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Crown View Cemetery in Sheridan, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
