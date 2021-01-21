Dennis R. Spier, 69, Russiaville, passed away at 8:55 am Sunday, January 17, 2021 at his home. He was born January 5, 1952 to Roy W. and Margaret (White) Spier in Clayton, MO. On May 19, 1973, he married Laura Schleeper in St. Ann, MO, and she survives.
Dennis was a 1970 graduate of Ritenour High School in St. Johns, MO. He served in the Army National Guard from 1970 to 1976. He retired from Chrysler after 32 years of service. Dennis was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. He was a 3rd degree Knights of Columbus member, Vice President of UAW Local 136 in Missouri, member of UAW Local 685 in Kokomo, and was an Alderman for the city of St. Ann in Missouri.
In addition to his wife Laura, he is survived by his daughter, Angie Spier; sisters, Patricia Figura, Rita (John) Brady, Marcia Moore, Lisa Spier, and Donna Combs; brother, Richard (Alice) Spier; grandchildren, Lauran, Rheann, Rowan, Issac, and Daria; and great-granddaughter, Cecelia.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steven M. Spier; brother, David Spier; and infant sister, Debra Lynn Spier.
Friends may visit with the family 11 am to 1 pm Monday, January 25, 2021 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 County Rd. S 200 W., Kokomo. A funeral mass will be held at 1 pm Monday, January 25, 2021 at the church with Rev. Fr. Shocklee as the celebrant. Masks will be required to attend the visitation and funeral mass. Denny’s friends and family may visit 12 pm to 2 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, 530 E. Springfield Rd, St. Clair, MO. Burial will follow in Anaconda Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church or the American Lung Association Pulmonary Fibrosis in Denny’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Stout & Son Funeral Homes and Russell Colonial Funeral Home in St. Clair, MO have been entrusted with arrangements.
To send flowers to Dennis' family, please visit our floral store.