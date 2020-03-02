Dennis L. Herschberger, 31, Kokomo, passed away at 7:23 pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was born May 17, 1988, in Miami County, to Lloyd and Darlene (Miller) Herschberger. On September 4, 2009, he married Susie Mae Herschberger, and she survives.
He was a member of the Bethany Fellowship Church and worked as a foreman for a pallet shop.
In addition to his wife Susie Mae, Dennis is survived by his parents; children, Esther Darlene, Steven Dennis, Keturah Kay, and David Michael; siblings, Eldon Herschberger, Mervin Herschberger, and Lovina (Quentin) Miller, Montezuma, GA; father and mother-in-law, Jerry and Mattie Marie Herschberger; and grandmother, Viola Miller.
Dennis was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alvin S. Miller, and Andy and Rosa Herschberger.
Funeral services will be held for Dennis 10 am Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Bethany Fellowship School, 5169 N. 600 E., Kokomo with Pastor Darlton Bontrager officiating. Burial will follow at Christner Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family Monday, March 2, 2020 at Bethany Fellowship School from 10 am to 8 pm. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hasler-Stout Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
