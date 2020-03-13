Dennis J. Vincent, 43 of Kokomo, and formerly of Tipton, died on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Kokomo. He was born on July 14, 1976 in Tipton to Dennis James & Kathy (Stewart) Vincent.
Dennis had last worked at Bay Logistics in Kokomo and had also previously worked at Chrysler. He was a collector of Magic: The Gathering cards and loved talking with his son Johnny about all kinds of card collecting. He was the biggest Green Bay Packers fan and loved Chevy cars. He watched professional wrestling and cheered for Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker. Dennis loved to fish and longed to be a professional bass fisherman.
Survivors include his son Johnny M. Vincent of Nebraska; his step-mother, Anita Vincent, Tipton and three brothers, Jason Vincent, Markleville, Daniel Vincent, Tipton and James Vincent, Windfall. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Johnny Mack Vincent.
Cremation was chosen for disposition and no services are planned. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.