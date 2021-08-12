Dennis Eugene Oakes, age 72, of Peru, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Dennis was born August 4, 1949 to Mary V. (Whited) and Robert H. Oakes.
Dennis married Linda Trimmer in 2016. He loved God, his church, singing, and playing the mandolin and guitar in bands with friends. In his later years he helped with the We Care auction, and worked for Mike Anderson driving and delivering parts for Button Motors.
Dennis is survived by his children Mandy (Chris) Carter, of Kokomo; Brian Oakes, Kokomo; Jamy Oakes Walker, Kokomo; Kim (Keith) Bender and husband; Melissa (David) Burns of Rockford, TN; grandchildren Carrie, Jacob, Amber, Bruce, Dez, Hunter, Trevor, Frankie, Taylor and Jordan; stepchildren Scott (Chris) Cauffman, Lisa Bays of Chicago, Candi (Kenny) of Phoenix, AZ, Rusty (Kristen) of Macy, and Eric (Deanna) of Akron; and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by Sharon Oakes and Tim Oakes.
Services for Dennis will be Saturday August 14, 2021 12:00pm at Carpenter’s House 37 W. 550 N. Kokomo IN, 46901. Friends will be gathering from 11:00am until time of service. A jam session will immediately follow. Please bring your instrument if you would like to play.
