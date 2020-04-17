Denise D. (King) Mundy

Denise D. Mundy, 67, Kokomo, passed away at her home at 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was born February 26, 1953, in Kokomo, to Marley G. and Dolly M. (Kronenburg) King. On July 15, 2014, she married Ray Mundy, in Galveston, and he survives.
Denise worked as a CNA for 29 years at nursing homes in Frankfort and at Health South in Kokomo. She also worked for ten years at Delphi as a security guard. She enjoyed crocheting and gardening and was a devout believer in God.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Christina (Mike West) Barney, and David (Michelle) Shanks; step-children, Sherry (Chris) VanWinkle, Tina Mundy, Cecilia Ruby and David Mundy; grandchildren, Cristian Combs, Tray Barney, Kabriella Lockhart, Kenneth Shanks, Nathanial Shanks, Jeremiah Mundy, Usha Smith, Reba Lutz and Krista VanWinkle; fourteen great-grandchildren; sister, Linda (Art) Fross; sister-in-law, Lisa King; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Darrell King.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Kokomo, has been entrusted with arrangements.
