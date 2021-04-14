Denise Arlene Roberts, 57 of Kokomo, passed away suddenly at home on April 10, 2021. She was born April 7, 1964 in Bunker Hill, IN to the late Lillian Edith (Herron) Blines and Harry J. Blines. Denise married David K. Roberts on June 27,1987 at First church of the Nazerene in Kokomo, IN. They were married for 34 years. He survives.
Denise graduated from Haworth High School with the class of 1982. She worked from home as a Phone Dispatcher. Her hobbies included crocheting, gardening, cooking, camping, boating, fishing, and bicycling. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She always looked forward to Sunday family dinners and having all of her children and grandchildren gathered together.
Surviving along with her husband, David K Roberts, are their children David J (Lindsey) Roberts and Jeremiah (Kelly) Roberts; seven grandchildren, Blake Roberts, Brandon Roberts, Jacob Roberts, Aaron Warnock, Gregory Warnock, Owen Worley, and Jace Worley; and two sisters, Ginger Blines, and Lillian Arora.
Those preceding her in death are her parents Lillian Edith and Harry James Blines. A Celebration of Life for Denise will be held at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel on Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 11am to 2pm. Burial will follow at Crown Point cemetery.