Denise Ann Gunning passed away in her home with her loving husband at her side September 3 2021 at the age of 62. Denise met the love of her life in 1979 and married Fredrick Gunning March 29 1980.
Denise loved Notre Dame , Indianapolis Colts , and loved watching Nascar with her husband. Denise loved to entertain and cook with family and friends.
Denise had four beautiful children. Shea Carter 42 ( Kenny Carter) Jason Gunning 37 ( Shannon Gunning ), Jeremy Gunning 34 ( Shan Gunning) Jessica Gunning 33. She also had eight beautiful grandchildren Kody Carter 23, Kiley Carter 16, Jonethyn Meyers 15, Kaitlyn Gunning 14, Erik Carter 14, Kaileigh Gunning 11, Damyan Davis 9, and Jace Gunning 7.
Denise had many " adopted children " from friends of her children who were always around the house . She had one twin sister Debbie Ashburn , two brothers Doug and Donald JR LaCluyse. She had several nieces, nephews . As well all of the family neighbors from Sycamore Street.
Denise was proceeded in death by both of her loving parents Don & Alice LaCluyse.
At this time there is a pending celebration of life ceremony. Her husband will post the details on social media.