Denisa Ann (Lunsford) Sandefur

Denisa Ann Sandefur, 64, Tipton, passed away at her residence, 9:47pm, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. She was born in Kokomo, May 30, 1956 to Hollis and Delia (Hill) Lundsford. She married Dwayne Sandefur and he survives.
Denisa was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and sister. Her greatest love in her life was her family. She loved any time the family was able to be together, especially the holidays. Sharing in Thanksgiving dinner, celebrating the birth of Jesus during Christmas, and dressing up with her grandchildren and celebrating in the Halloween were her favorites. She also enjoyed gardening and reading her Bible. She attended Hillside Missionary Baptist Church.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her sons, Michael (Rita) Morton and Shane (Amber) Morton; stepchildren, Kenny, Kim, and Melissa Sandefur; brother, Randy (Nancy) Lundsford; grandchildren, Isaiah, Elisha, and Kylee Morton; several step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Larry and Eugene Lunsford.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 11am until the time of the service at 1pm at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road. Rev. Bill Fields will officiate. Burial will follow at Springdale Cemetery in Bunker Hill. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
