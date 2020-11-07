Delvigne Ruth (McKibben) Hollingsworth

Delvigne Ruth Hollingsworth, 84, went to be with her Lord at 11:11 p.m. on November 4th, 2020. She was born on July 9th, 1936, in Kokomo, to the late Lowell and Delvigne (Heineman) McKibben. She graduated from Kokomo High School in 1954 and attended St. Mary’s College to study nursing. She had four children of her own, and as a single parent, went to work at Delco Electronics to support them. On April 5th, 1969, she married Marquis “Dean” Hollingsworth, and he survives. Together, they raised Ruth’s children, as well as Dean’s. She instilled in her children a love of God, music, and a work ethic that set them on the road to independence.
When her children became independent and she retired from General Motors, Ruth went back to college to finish her lifelong desire to become a nurse. She graduated from Indiana University, and at age 70, became a L.P. nurse.
Ruth loved her Free Methodist church family and was a part of the Kokomo congregation her entire life. She grew up in the Kokomo Free Methodist church, which was founded in her father’s house when he was a teenager. She performed in vocal duets and trios, and played the piano and organ for the church for more than 50 years. She supported church missions by sponsoring children in other countries.
While Ruth lived her life in Kokomo, she traveled to Hawaii, Canada, England and Scotland. She loved to visit her children across the United States. She enjoyed tole painting, playing cards and board games. She was a lifelong crossword puzzle solver and diehard fan of the Cincinnati Reds.
In addition to her husband, Ruth is survived by her sister, Nellie (Liz) Dautrich (Larry); her step-children, Mark Hollingsworth (Eva), Robert Hollingsworth (Sally), Judy Smith (Dan) and Jeff Hollingsworth (Lindy); her children, Pamela Surack (Joseph), David Hollingsworth and Jennifer Slack (Brian); sixteen grandchildren, Michael Surack, Joey Surack, Christopher Hollingsworth, Lindsay Lucas, Jameson Collins, Lauren Collins, Jacob Slack, Joel Slack, Jonathan Hollingsworth, Peter Hollingsworth, Christopher Rowell, Dennis Montgomery, Marc Hollingsworth, Jimmy Hollingsworth, Jason Hollingsworth and Ashlee Hollingsworth Haabeth; twenty-nine great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Mary, her brothers, Lowell, John and Paul McKibben, her son James and granddaughter Samantha Oldaker.
A celebration of life for Ruth will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 S., Kokomo, IN, with Doug Benham officiating. Burial will follow in New London Friends cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth’s memory to the Brookside Free Methodist Church. Stout & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Delvigne Ruth (McKibben) Hollingsworth's family, please visit our floral store.