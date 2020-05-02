Delos Hudson

Delos "Deke" Hudson, 79, of Kokomo, IN passed away with his loving family at his bedside on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born on April 4, 1941 the son of Frank and Geneva (Croddy) Hudson. He married Alice LaWanda (Hinesley) Hudson who preceded him in death.
Deke retired in 2003 after 41 years at Haynes International where he was maintenance manager. He was an avid outdoorsman and really enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing with his buddies. He was a craftsman and enjoyed spending time in his home shop where he could fix or build anything. Deke spent many hours helping friends and family with mechanical type projects which he enjoyed. He also loved spending time with his family and camping in his motor home. He was a member of the Quarter Century Club at Haynes International.
Surviving relatives include two sons, Mark (Cindie) Hudson of Kokomo, IN; Kevin (Barbara) Hudson of Brownsburg, IN; sister, Becky Horner of Kokomo, IN; brother, Steve Woolum of South Dakota; grandchildren, Amanda (Kyle) Fluck of Huntington, IN; Lindsey Hudson (fiance, Andrew Hennig) of Brownsburg, IN.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two brothers and a sister.
A private service is being arranged by Ellers Mortuary 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo, IN 46902. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. www.ellersmortuary.com