Delorise Stricklett

Delorise I. “Aunt Dee” Stricklett, 89, Kokomo Passed away August 28, 2020. She was born June 15, 1931 in Kokomo to Homer and Edith Stricklett and was raised by Geneva & Homer Stricklett.

She is survived by Bobbi & Kenny Schmitt, Christopher & Deb Mckay, great niece and care giver Lisa Barnnett, many nieces & nephews, great nieces & nephews and a few great great nieces & nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents, loving partener Kenneth I. DeCarteret, sisters; Lola Samuels, Helen Ronk, Maxine McKay, nieces; Edie McElfresh & Teresa Fowler, nephews Fred McKay and Tom & Trudy McKay.

Aunt Dee was a beautician for 50+ years, was a loving aunt, friend and was like a second mother to everyone who knew her. She was a blessing to all. She loved spending with family at the table and was a cancer survivor.

Services will be Tuesday September 1, 2020 1:00pm at Ellers Mortuary Main Street location with calling from 11:00am until time of service. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Pastor Paul Enochs will officiate.

You may find Delorise’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarymain.com where you can write a personal note.

Tags