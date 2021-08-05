Deloris (Smith) Harrell

Deloris Harrell, 90, joined family in heaven on June 21, 2020, with her children by her side. She was born in Tipton, Indiana, on June 19, 1930 to Willard and Edith (Liston) Smith. She married Russell Harrell, Jr. on February 4, 1951, and he preceded her in death on November 2, 2014.
Deloris graduated from Tipton High School in 1948. She worked at Delco Electronics, Kokomo, IN. She enjoyed crafting of all kinds and being with her family.
She is survived by her three children, Alan Harrell and wife Catherine of New Waverly, Texas, Sharon Quarles and husband Charles of DeLand, Florida, and Toni Orr and husband Steve of Tipton, Indiana. She is also survived by her grandchildren and their spouses, Christopher and Melissa Harrell of Conroe, Texas, Corey Whisman of DeLand, Florida, Tarah and Todd Hoover, of Tipton, Indiana, Kylor and Kari Orr of Tipton, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Chase Arsenault of Daytona Beach, Florida, Lilly Whisman, of Daytona Beach, Florida, Alexis Haskett and husband CJ of Kokomo, Indiana; great-great-grandchildren, Hadley and Charlotte Hoover of Tipton, Indiana, Mia Orr of Tipton, Indiana, Henlee and Haelyn Haskett of Kokomo, Indiana.
Deloris was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Edith Smith; brothers Raymond, Donald, and Russell; sisters, Louise and Alice.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.