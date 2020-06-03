Our Beloved Mother Deloris Jean Budzinski was welcomed into God's arms on May 31, 2020. She was 91 years young. She was the daughter of the late Alonzo and Marie (Herkomer) Tyler. She married the love of her life Stan Budzinski on June 26, 1943.
Jean attended Kokomo High School. She was employed by Kresge and K-Mart before retiring after 45 years of dedicated service.
Jean enjoyed her flower gardens and working in her yard. She also loved reading books, TV., game shows, and playing games on the computer. But her biggest joy was spending time with her kids and their family.
She is survived by one son Billy Joe Budzinski of Kokomo; two daughters Beverly Jean Wininger (Steve) of Lincoln, and Brenda Lee Smith (Gary Wayne) of Kokomo; grandchildren, Janet Copeland (Todd), Stephanie Hardy(Chris), Angel, and Sherry; great-grandchildren Brooke Al Jandali (Hasib), Ariel Baker (Braxton), and Zach Copeland; great-great-grandchildren Cooper, Bella, and Carter.
She was preceded in death by her husband Stan, son Stan "Butch", and sister Kate.
Private services will take place for the family at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel with Pastor Terry Russell officiating. Burial will follow at Kokomo Park cemetery.