Deloris Ann Stollings Copeland, 75, of Waverly, VA entered into eternal rest on February 27, 2021.

She was born August 7, 1946 in Williamson, WV, the daughter of the late James York “Tom Bob” & Florence Haywood Stollings. On February 14, 1998 she married Paul Copeland who preceded her in death on May 24, 2015.

Ann attended Williamson High School and was a member of Rainbow Girls. She loved tracing our family genealogy and telling us “where we came from”. She was an avid animal lover and her pets included dogs: Sidney, Whiskers, Maggie May and Zoey, Cats: Morrissey Cat and Tabby Cat, Bird: Penny and a lamb Flossie. She was a member of the Waverly Rotary Club.

Ann is survived by her 3 sons: James Gregory Robinson, Pinsonfork, KY, Darrell Ray Bevins, Kokomo, IN and Cameron Joe Kupferschmid of Woodburn, IN; A brother: Glenn W. Stollings, Surfside Beach, SC; An aunt: Joann Smith, Williamson, WV; Nieces: Prudence (Stacey) Evans, Russiaville, IN, Suzanne (Greg) Blankenship, Pinsonfork, KY and Elaina Stollings, Russiaville, IN; Nephews: Eddie (Sonja) Stollings and Carlon Stollings, Kokomo, IN; Great Nieces: Tiffany (Matthew) Ennis, Russiaville, IN, Brittany Pinson, Surfside Beach, SC and Holly (Erik) Stell, Stone, KY; Great Nephews: Steven (Angelique) Stollings and Jonathan Stollings, all of Kokomo, IN. Robert (Kasondra) Stollings of Fort Riley, Kansas and Alissa Stollings; Great-Great Nieces: Makenzie and Makayla Ennis, Russiaville, IN, Shayla and Brylee Stell, Stone, KY, Arya and Hayden Stollings, Kokomo, IN; Great-Great Nephews: Braxton and Landon Stell, Stone, KY, Kolton Stollings, Kokomo, IN and Will and Zeke Stollings of Picture Rock, AZ; She had 4 grandchildren: Lynzie Robinson, Katie Bevins, Peyton Bevins and Greyson Kupferschmid.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Paul and brothers Carl “Cotton” Stollings and Dewey Stollings, sister in laws, Marvella Stollings and Eileen Stollings.

In keeping with Ann’s wishes, cremation has taken place and the family will hold a memorial service Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11 am at New Hope Church, 346 S. 00 EW, Kokomo, IN 46902. Pastor Mike Sawyer will be officiating.

