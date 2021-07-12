Delores Jean Gulla, 89, of Kokomo Indiana passed away on July 11, 2021 at her home. She was born on March 9, 1932 in Sullivan, Indiana the daughter of Russell and Juanita Lowe. She was an avid gardener, shopper, and enjoyed cooking. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Juanita Lowe; brothers, Kurt and Larry Lowe.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Kenneth; children, Connie Lawrence, Sharon Stevenson, Pam (Steve) Gadberry, Kenny Gulla, Brent (Tammy) Gulla; sisters, Shirley (Carl) Zablo, Linda Lowe, Joan Miller; brother, Greg Lowe; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will take place at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 W., Kokomo, IN on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 11:00 am until the start of Mass at 12:00 pm. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Online guest book at www.Sunsetmemorygarden.com.