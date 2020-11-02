Delores Jean (Foreman) Patterson

Delores Jean Patterson, 85, Kokomo, passed away at 7:50 am Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital of Kokomo. She was born September 22, 1935, in Kokomo, a daughter of the late Ralph & Edna Mae (Harper) Foreman. On March 15, 1969, she married Richard Patterson who survives.
Delores was a 1953 graduate of Kokomo High School. She enjoyed dancing, puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren. Delores will be remembered as a people person who enjoyed shopping, cooking, gardening and playing euchre.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; daughters, Melissa (Michael) Mentis and Courtney (Eric) Brindley; grandchildren, Joshua (Emily) Mentis, Alexis Mentis, Megan Mentis, Lincoln Mentis, Eli Brindley and Ella Brindley, along with 3 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Wanda Mouser, Carmen Vetter, Velma McElfresh, Jean Stitt, Patricia Foreman, and Mary Katherine Foreman.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Chris Bunch officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5-8 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Delores’ memory to the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
